Our own house has to be in order before we strut on international stage

To be fair, the treatment of the central government appears glaringly step-motherly when it comes to states ruled by the Opposition. It unabashedly favours ‘double engine ki sarkar’. It also can’t be claimed that misgovernance, corruption, subversion of institutions, and crimes against women and minorities are absent in BJP-NDA-ruled states. This, however, can’t be pleaded in defence by anyone.

Why has West Bengal not been put under presidential rule despite the provocative, almost incendiary, statements made by an enraged Didi? She is an expert at playing the victim card, but this time she appears to be fighting with her back against the wall. She has escaped constitutional dethroning only because this may make her a martyr with a hallow around her head.

Things are changing fast. Elections have been reduced to sideshows not even providing entertainment relief. Why waste time, money and energy on battle of the ballots when the majority can be engineered via defections afterwards? Consent can also be manufactured with more than a little help from the media. Mamata Didi may retain a large chunk of her mass base after the latest fiasco and consider herself safe due to the strategic sensitivity of the state she rules with an iron hand but her vulnerability is increasing by the day.

Let’s not keep our focus on an individual however charismatic and controversial, or a single state. Partisan politics is not going to decide our future. It’s the state of the economy that concerns over a billion Indians. To those subsisting on a monthly dole of food grain, it matters little where India ranks in GDP terms. The claim of a world-class infrastructure ring hollow to those who live in waterlogged wannabe smart cities or travel hazardously on potholed highways. Our leaders’ loudest laments and apologies are reserved for tumbling statues. The search for scapegoats takes priority over all else.