Curtail small instances to prevent bigger crimes

The horrific RG Kar case involving the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata and the shocking story about Dominique Pelicot, the 71-year-old, on trial in France, for drugging his wife, Gisele, and recruiting men from an online chatroom to rape her has forced the spotlight back on the lack of safety for women at home and work. The depressing thing about sex crimes is that it just keeps happening without pausing for breath and women continue to be at the receiving end of unspeakable cruelties.

In Gisele’s case, despite having been subjected to this horrendous abuse which was meticulously recorded for nearly a decade where she was raped more than 90 times and her husband allowed an HIV-positive man to rape her six times, she as well as her daughter, Darian, who was told that a folder labelled “Around my daughter, naked” had been discovered on her father’s computer, have remained magnificently defiant and waived their right to anonymity insisting that ‘shame changes sides’. The police have identified 50 of the suspects, who are on trial. The defendants face up to 20 years in jail for aggravated rape, if convicted.

Contrast this with the RG Kar case, where the systemic failure of the state machinery has been exposed. The Supreme Court has criticised the Kolkata police for their failure to conduct a prompt investigation, allowing a mob to vandalise the hospital and using force against peaceful protestors. This disheartening scenario reminds us of too many rape and murder cases where victims fail to get justice. Conviction rates are low, perpetrators have no fear of punishment and may be seen posing with politicians, when they are not roaming around freely despite having serious allegations against them.