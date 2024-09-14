Work on what you care about

I think technology has delivered its promise on many fronts. The same work that would take hours earlier can be finished with a few clicks. That said, the nature of work has changed. For most jobs, more than the quantity of effort, judgment has become the defining factor. Even though doing individual tasks has become efficient, people spend more time working on more complex challenges.

Let’s take the example of professional translators. Despite the capability of large language models to automate and produce decent-quality translations, the median wages have increased. The role of translators has evolved to tackle more challenging works and ensure that subtle nuances are retained in the final product. The first draft could be created by AI, but taking that first draft into something ready for publication remains a demanding and time-consuming activity. This allows the translators to be creatively engaged and work on more interesting problems.

AI and other technology-induced productivity gains have enhanced expectations across professions. For researchers, simply putting together a literature review is not enough. They need to be able to demonstrate a deeper understanding of how different papers connect and put forward a cogent analysis that is beyond what a machine is capable of doing.

For our grandchildren, the real challenge would be to learn to work with technology and continually level up their output. It won’t be all fun and games. The rate at which machines improve is often much faster than humans. Finding out ways to deliver products and services with a human touch, marked with a judgment quotient developed throughout collaborating with machines would be the defining factor.

Will they work 15 hours a week? It is unlikely. Voltaire once said, “Work saves us from three great evils: boredom, vice, and need.” People often burn out and wish to work less because they end up spending time on stuff that either doesn’t pique their curiosity or seems inconsequential. Even if all basic needs were met and technological gains would lead to enough economic surplus, people would likely look for ways to develop themselves.

This is captured in the perfectionist philosophy, an ethical theory that defines the good life as the development and exercise of human excellences or virtues to their fullest potential. It posits that human beings have certain capacities or attributes that are intrinsically valuable and worth cultivating, such as rationality, creativity and moral virtues.

Through my work at Network Capital, I have met people who had massive success fairly early in life. The one thing they all did was to take a break, find a new mission, and get back to work. You can call them success addicts or boring workhorses defined by their professions, but I believe it comes down to the intrinsic human desire to do something that matters.

To sum up, the economic possibilities for our grandchildren would be infinite, almost as vast as the challenges that would be thrust on them along the way. To realise their potential and navigate choppy terrains, they will work, hopefully on stuff they care about, which is likely to be more than Keynes estimated.

Utkarsh Amitabh

CEO, Network Capital; Chevening Fellow, University of Oxford

Posts on X: @utkarsh_amitabh