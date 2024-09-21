In the justice conundrum who will judge the judges

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Nor was justice, reputedly a Roman product. Its global ambassador is the ubiquitous Justitia, whose sword-and-scales statue also adorns the front court of the Supreme Court of India.

Justitia’s blindfold stands for a neutral and objective interpretation of the law which is not influenced by political interests or power play. It could also indicate a blindness towards corruption among judges who suck up to power for promotions and post-retirement goodies. Currently, in America, that blindfold is askew, leaving an eye free to wink.

The global policeman of democracy and upholder of justice has some of the world’s most corrupt and biased judges on its benches. They give judgments favouring powerful politicians by twisting the law; accept bribes, and do not recuse themselves in cases with vested interests. The ideological views of a judge are not supposed to matter when they weigh in on issues, that must be considered strictly in its legal context.

Last week, a series of leaked confidential memos written by US Chief Justice John Roberts to his Donald Trump-appointed justices revealed his bias; he suggested Trump’s right to presidential immunity out of office be protected; a dangerous precedent because a future president who commits a crime while in office will enjoy immunity hereafter. In short, the US Supreme Court actively ruled to encourage crime.

The same court overturned a woman’s right to abortion. So much for the high values of SCOTUS which is just another political arm of MAGA; Trump judge Samuel Alito’s ruling supported lynch mobs who had invaded the Capitol Building to murder Democrats, while his wife flew the US flag upside down at home. Justice Clarence Thomas is America’s most notorious judge; he accepts kickbacks, receives gifts and luxury travel on the sly from Republican moneybags, who pay the private school tuition for his grandnephew.