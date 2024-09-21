It’s high time to rein in the long-festering Manipur issue

Blatant falsehoods are now being propagated by supporters of the chief minister, as well as dominant media tied to the Hindutva lobby, that the troubles in Manipur started as a result of a conspiracy to create a separate ‘Christian Kukiland’; and that ‘foreign powers’ are involved. No proof, beyond the religious identity of the majority of Kukis, is required for the former allegation, and the weapons in possession of the militants are presented as proof of the latter.

But no ‘foreign interference’ is required to inject weapons into an area of strife, particularly when it shares a 1,643km near-open border with a region where a bloody civil war has been at play for more than two-and-a-half years, and that is flush with weapons for multiple international sources. The Free Movement Regime (FMR) across the India-Myanmar border has, of course, been scrapped, but little more has been done to ensure that the border is sealed to the movement of militants and weapons.

Fencing of the border has been announced but will take a long time. Considering that the Centre has already deployed 60,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel in the state, an additional deployment to seal the border could have been expected but has failed to materialise. In any event, India’s long experience with insurgency, as well as evidence from across the world, demonstrates that weapons will always find their way into regions of conflict.

The situation in Manipur has now become a national disgrace. More than 16 months since the violence began, what appears to be an inextinguishable fire continues to burn. The state has been divided into two ethnic enclaves, with an informal ‘border’, a ‘no man’s land’, between ‘Kuki-Zo areas’ and ‘Meitei areas’, patrolled by CAPFs. Beyond this no man’s land, ethnic populations have raised their own armed militias for protection—as well as to attack hapless victims on the ‘other side’, where the opportunity arises. Of 69,000 internally displaced persons in South Asia in 2023, 67,000 (97 per cent) were in Manipur alone, housed in deplorable conditions in refugee camps.