The persistent problem of personality

Personalities, you see, are essentially masks—elaborate facades we don to navigate the stage of life. Picture us all as actors in a grand play, stepping into our roles through a revolving door, each rotation flipping us from one character to another. As soon as the curtain falls, we shuffle back to our off-stage quarters to prepare for the next scene.

In a conversation between two rival politicians in the Parliament, I imagine eight distinct personalities in play. First, there are the personas each person projects to the world. Then, there are the ways each perceives the other. The third set is how each views themselves, and the last is the public’s perception. It’s like a psychological kaleidoscope spinning with every dialogue.

Albert Camus once said, “We continue to shape our personality all our life. If we knew ourselves perfectly, we should die.” How dramatic! But he had a point. The evolution of the human self is akin to a revolution deep within our being. This metamorphosis is what transformed Gautam into Buddha, Valmiki into Vyasa, and Mohandas into Mahatma.

The very icons of history began to shed the layers of their personalities as they encountered deeper truths about life. Take Gandhi and Einstein. When these two titans of thought met, their personalities must have swapped and melded like colours on a painter’s palette. Gandhi, the soul’s scientist, and Einstein, the mystic mathematician, likely left each other with new shades of insight.