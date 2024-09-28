Eyeing democracy through mob rule

Bangladesh is once again in the throes of violence that has almost become a precondition for regime change in the country. Mercifully, Sheikh Hasina has escaped alive, for even though assassinations are now less common, the mob attack on her residence could easily have degenerated into a massacre reminiscent of her father’s killing half a century ago.

Awami League supporters, particularly Hindus, and the police have been targeted, in what is being called a revolution for the restoration of democracy and human rights. The Chakmas of the Chittagong Hill Tracts have also been targeted. While there is speculation about a foreign hand, and some Indian observers are blaming the US ‘deep state’, Bangladeshis insist that it was a spontaneous student agitation against an authoritarian leader.

Whatever be the truth, the Jamaat-e-Islami and other radical Islamic elements that had been suppressed by Hasina are back in business. Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh National Party (BNP) is demanding early elections, but her son, Tarique Rehman, remains in exile in London. For India, all this is very uncomfortable. It had invested heavily in Hasina’s Bangladesh and even made territorial concessions to resolve outstanding boundary issues. It had, for example, implemented the long-delayed exchange of enclaves in which it lost twice as much land as it gained. It also accepted the arbitral award on the maritime boundary even though it was unhappy about it.

Hasina responded in kind to India’s gestures and during her 15-year-rule India-Bangladesh relations flowered as never before. Several land, rail and river links were established leading to Indians enjoying transit facilities from Bengal to the northeast for the first time.

Bangladesh saw unprecedented economic growth as trade and investment from India increased. India became Bangladesh’s fourth-largest trading partner and its largest market in Asia. Bangladesh became India’s largest trading partner in South Asia. Its per capita income quadrupled and even overtook India’s in 2021 for a couple of years.