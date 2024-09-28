From Austria, without much love

Then they threw in the clincher: Hallstatt was increasingly turning hostile to day-trippers and that if we were stopped, we were to say that we were just a set of friends who’d made the trip out from Vienna. Our motley group swore immediate fealty to each other but as it turned out, we weren’t stopped or questioned. What we did see though, were banners and notices all over Hallstatt sternly telling us to keep our voices down, to take back our garbage with us, not to play music or crowd areas.

Can you really blame them? The 750 residents were seeing 10,000 daily visitors in season. Of course, the eventual need is to get the boosted travel economy (due to hit 11.6 per cent of the global economy by 2033) vs over-tourism (pegged to reach 7.5 trillion this year) equation balanced. Which they probably will, in due time.

The second departure from normal happened with our local city guide. He was blonde, blue-eyed, a bit elderly… and very racist. It started with him pointing out a small Ottoman soldier embedded in a wall and me commenting that Austria had held off the Ottoman sieges successfully. But now they have taken over, quoth he, and from then on, everything he showed us was tainted with the comment that Vienna was losing its lustre, crime had gone up, and that the outsiders were living off the fat of the land.

He was clear that he meant Muslim when he said immigrant. When we demurred, he brushed it aside querulously. We didn’t demur too hard, I was curious to see how far the man would go. And he went far enough for me to comment on his work site.

This then is the other side of travel. One can definitely sympathise with the first, over-tourism, but what does one make of the second, racism?

Sheila Kumar

