It’s time for politics to rise from the depths

In the hoary past, teaching had a different flavour. For one, there were few technical aids. In most schools and colleges, a globe and some maps, and a few posters stretched the limits of the visual aids that teachers could seek help from. Often, debates and elocution contests were conducted as the only way to expand the general knowledge of students.

Another such exercise was the setting up of and holding a Model Parliament, or a Model Lok Sabha. Much excitement would usher in the process of dividing the groups into political parties, allocating ministries and choosing, among others, the students who would be the Prime Minister and the honourable Speaker, respectively.

By the time the exercise rolled out, every ‘minister’ and ‘member’ of the Lok Sabha would have been tutored about his or her duties, obligations, and also the importance of decorum. Saying anything ‘unparliamentary’ in the House could earn a severe reprimand, and repeated offenders were warned of expulsion and a divesting of portfolio in case they held any post.

Despite that, the Model Lok Sabha would often be rocked by heated discussions. Most times, though, limits were not crossed, and members seldom behaved badly enough to deserve being sent out. It was all great fun and serious learning happened in the process, feeding the mind, and teaching young people to hold back tempers, give the opposite side a chance to say what had to be said, and respond to it in a civil manner. Argument and logic, reason and patience were the key factors that had to be understood and brought into play.