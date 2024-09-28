Propaganda should best be left out of films

I recently had a chance to watch Bastar—The Naxal Story (2024). It is a train of hastily scribbled scenes with pre-labelled characters shouting down the Left-leaning liberals. The movie is part of a trend of feature films in the last five-odd years claiming to be dramatised versions of true events that look like messages the government is trying to slip inside fortune cookies. How do these films fare commercially and critically?

Despite impressive research in medicine and virology, The Vaccine War (2023) was let down by needlessly making a villain of the media. It trivialised the core subject by suggesting that a journalist, in cahoots with a foreign power, was a co-saboteur of the government’s effort to manufacture an indigenous vaccine. Dramatisation is fine, but sensationalism is not. A new term got coined to describe such films: “WhatsApp Forward Films”.

Coming to biopics, while the hagiography quotient of PM Narendra Modi (2019) may have embarrassed the government itself, the critics tore its screenplay and Vivek Oberoi’s performance to shreds. Evidently no one advised the government that if it wished to use Bollywood as its propaganda chariot it must ensure experienced filmmakers are roped in and appropriate time and budgets allocated, the way Richard Attenborough was given resources and freedom while making Gandhi (1982). Else, it could be actually counterproductive. The screenplay of Main Atal Hoon (2024), for example, runs like a listless Wikipedia synopsis.