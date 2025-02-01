Grief, at it’s core, is a many-splendoured thing

With all that’s happening around us—war, genocide, displacement, disease—this is as good a time as any to talk about the nature of grief and grieving.

Grief, say clinical psychologists, is a universal emotion, a natural response to loss. It hits us in small and big waves, and we need to suitably adjust our acceptance, come to terms with it. Typically, we are submerged, flail about ineffectually, then slowly surface, breathless but well aware that we have not drowned.

In her book The Grieving Brain, clinical psychologist and neuroscientist Mary-Frances O’Connor shares her lesson that grieving is, in fact, a learning experience for the human being. We first succumb to our sorrow. Then we slowly accept that the world continues to turn, that people around us are going about doing what they usually do every day of their lives. This knowledge can overwhelm one individual, inspire another to face down their sadness and move on as best as they can.

Not all grief springs from personal loss. I recently read a newspaper article describing Gen Z which said one of their shaping characteristics was that they had never known a country not at war. I take this to mean they think countries continuously going to protracted war is routine, par for the course. This brought out a small spurt of grief in me, and it didn’t take rocket science to deduce that I was grieving for innocence lost.

Why have I teamed grief with splendour? Because, grief is a rich tapestry of emotions. It’s the other face of yearning, a deep dive into a montage of memories, an acknowledgement of love and objectively viewed, a splendid patchwork quilt of sentiments. It’s also a weltering anger at one’s loss.