Artists and the written word
The profound influence of literature on art has been omnipresent in the artistic and cultural realm. The prolific synergy of both creative forms, often intertwining, has always contributed to the inspirational underpinnings of an artist’s vocabulary.
Both forms of expression have distinct ways of communicating ideas, emotions, complex messages and social commentary and thus, often influence each other. Throughout history, many artists have been influenced by literary works and some have gone beyond traditional artistic boundaries to incorporate written words into their own creations.
While literature relies on the power of the written word to disseminate messages, art uses visual language to evoke meaning, often bridging the gaps between cultures, histories, and personal experiences. Mythological and historical themes chronicled in literature frequently serve as inspiration for artists, who reimagine these stories through their own creative lenses.
From Shakespeare inspiring artists such as JMW Turner and Salvador Dali, to writers like TS Eliot and Franz Kafka inspiring artists like Pablo Picasso, Marcel Duchamp, and Jackson Pollock to explore abstraction and non-linear compositions stimulated by their fragmented narratives and experimental styles of writing, the nature of art and literature has always been entwined.
Beyond visual reinterpretations, some artists have seamlessly merged the roles of writer and creator. For instance, Rabindranath Tagore is known for his poetic works as well as art that reflected his literary vision. His paintings resonated with the themes of his poetry.
In the sphere of Indian art, several artists have followed this school of thought. From masters like SH Raza, who was deeply influenced by poetry and included lines from poems in his art, to artists across time increasingly incorporate written words into their creations.
They recognise language as more than a storytelling tool. Whether it’s through bold phrases or the juxtaposition of language with imagery, these artists explore the relationships between identity, culture, and society through both visual and verbal communication.
Contemporary artists like Atul Dodiya, Jitish Kallat and Mithu Sen conceptually incorporate literary references into their works, using tropes such as direct quotation, allegorical referencing, or the visual representation of text itself. Jayasri Burman uses the mythological text of the puranas in her artistic vocabulary. Her most recent publication, Tumi, Ma, is a compilation of her poetry illustrating how words and visuals can harmonise to convey messages.
The relationship between art and literature is dynamic, evolving over time as artists experiment with form and content. From the influence of literature on early artists to the modern-day incorporation of words into visual vocabulary, the boundaries ontinue to blur. Through this integration, art becomes a richer, more layered form of expression, one that invites viewers to engage with both the visual and the verbal.
Sunaina Anand
Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi
sunaina@artalivegallery.com