Pakistan’s ruinous trajectory is a cautionary tale for all

While trends in insurgency and terrorism across South Asia have been broadly encouraging, with dramatic declines in fatalities in most theatres, Pakistan stands out with its steadily worsening profile. In 2024, Pakistan alone accounted for 2,236 of South Asia’s 2,930 terrorism (76.3 per cent). By February 1, 2025, another 303 persons had been killed (all data from the South Asia Terrorism Portal).

Pakistan had experienced 12 straight years of high intensity domestic conflict (with more than a thousand fatalities each year), between 2006 and 2017, with a peak of 11,317 killed in 2009, but by 2019, fatalities had bottomed out at 365. Since 2020, however, the trajectory has reversed, with a steady rise in killings, as well as a variety of indices that suggest a consolidation of militant power.

In one of the most dramatic of recent incidents, on January 8, a band of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) insurgents seized control of the whole of Zehri town in the Khuzdar District of Balochistan for almost eight hours, during which they stormed, occupied, ransacked and burned a Levies Force Thana, and burnt down several other government buildings.

The BLA cadres subsequently withdrew on a number of Levies’ vehicles, taking 29 Ak-47 rifles and 4,000 rounds of ammunition with them. There were 774 insurgency/terrorism-linked fatalities in Balochistan in 2024, and another 129 lives had been lost in the current year, by February 1.