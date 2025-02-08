The mighty power of the proverbial zero in times of chaos and conflict

Is it sacrilegious and profane to ask legitimate questions about what proportion of the budget earmarked for this technologically glitzy mega event was spent on advertisements and what was the residue available for safety and security, shelter and sanitation of the non-VVVIPS—children of lesser gods? Were they not lulled into false sense of security by boasts of bragging leaders?

Before we conclude it must be admitted that crowds of such magnitude are beyond the control of the most gifted event manager or tech wizard. One—including the rationalists—can only hope and pray that everything passes without a mishap. Stampedes triggered by tiniest misstep have a cascading effect. From Hathras to Tirupati (and in past Kumbhs) there have been accidents. What is most distressing this time is to brazen things out.

No government can provide enough mobile lavatories for hundreds of millions camping for days or hold back continuously surging tsunami-like waves of devotees driven by faith to descend on a very small spot called Sangam—the confluence. They believe that God will save them from harm but also trust the people they have chosen to govern them on earth to protect them from mishaps during the congregation of milling crowds.

What gives us hope as we try to shake off this numbing nightmare is how the Muslims in the grief-stricken city have opened their homes and hearths to the unfortunate Hindu brothers and sisters. Much before the advent of the British and their ‘bandobast’ the Kumbh was a self-regulated affair—the ‘guests’ were hosted by the residents of the city who had zero sectarian prejudice. Elites had vested interest and the commoners were united by myriad threads of harmony.

Pluralism and diversity didn’t divide the society. It’s time that sages and men of religion reclaimed the space encroached by squatters—media-savvy godmen and gurus enjoying political patronage. Politicians should remain silent on paap and punya.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

