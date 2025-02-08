Zen in the age of anxiety

My neighbour Kalyani is one of the most efficient people I know. Married to a Navy man, she lives with her daughter Tara and her mother-in-law. Since the husband is mostly away and the mother-in-law is interested only in bridge, Kalyani is the decision-maker in the family. She does a great job too. Her daughter is a happy child; the house and garden look great, and the food on the table is always delicious. Not that Kalyani’s toiling in the kitchen all day—she’s an editor at a publishing firm. And, by all accounts, is a high achiever there too.

So, it came as a huge shock to me when I encountered her at the landing, looking pale and almost scared. When I asked her what was wrong, she burst into tears. “I’ve got an important presentation to deliver tomorrow, and I’m far from ready. I’ve been working on the deck forever, but it’s just not working. Plus, Tara is going to camp tonight, and I haven’t yet bought the things she needs. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I can’t do anything right,” she cried.

I brought her home and made her coffee. “First, tell me what Tara needs. We’ll order it online. Then, let’s look at your presentation and see what it needs,” I said. And that’s exactly what we did. After ordering Tara’s things—which turned out to be basic toiletries—we looked at the deck together. I saw it was all done, complete with music and graphics. When I said so, Kalyani protested: “But it’s not perfect.”