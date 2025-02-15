Experiencing the Golden Hour

As the morning sun rises, for at least 30 minutes every day, you can experience the golden hour. This is a time in the morning and evening mellow, buttery light, energised by a certain slant of sunrays, honeying everything it touches. It is a period that never lasts an hour, yet this time can give you memories for much longer.

This month, while recovering from an illness, I dragged myself out of bed to see the golden hour (or golden minutes). It can often be tough to wake up earlier than one has to. Life tugs at us, dulling our senses and inuring us to its hidden surprises. One imagines adulthood to be full of freedom, but it also comes with its own set of robot-like servility, the arduous repetition of things one doesn’t want to do, ironically in order to be able to accomplish a few things one does like.

One has to wake up to go to work, fetch milk and medals, go and service cars, devices and our bodies. It seems like our days get condensed into the act of going. Very few things mark a return or a homecoming. And fewer things can motivate us to make these homecomings regularly, signifying a centring of the self rather than its dissipation. I have learnt that though it is difficult, waking up early to do something we like can make the day a gilded one.

And so, I woke to experience spring before the maw of summer ate it. In the gentle morning, the leaves of a peepal tree moved quietly. Peepal leaves are heart-shaped, and they tend to spin on their boughs. The tree seems like it is chuckling deeply; the leaves laughing at their private joke. Except right on top of the tree, it wasn’t tree leaves that were moving, but a tree pigeon—the Yellow-footed green pigeon.