The Importance of Having an Ideology

An experiment has come to a logical yet tragic conclusion in India. After being in power for a decade, AAP was booted out of Delhi by the BJP. AAP had this coming for quite some time, and it surprised no one other than ardent supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, if he has any. Middle-class cynicism makes most of us think no political party has any ideology, and everyone is opportunistic. While there may be some truth in the effective use of opportunism and amorality for staying in power, only a political party that stands for something can survive in the long run.

When AAP was formed, it promised corruption-free governance and exploited the public anger against an inept Congress government of that time. It also helped that Congress had forgotten what it stood for and had already become a rack shack assembly of fortune hunters and sycophants by then. For nearly twelve years, AAP managed to cling to power in a critical but tiny state of Delhi by offering some ground-level reforms like Mohalla clinics and government school reforms.

All the lower hanging fruits were harvested quickly, and soon, the party ran out of ideas. The problem with attempting to give good governance is that it makes people more aspirational and wanting for more. A fresh coat of paint in a neighbourhood clinic or a PTA meeting in the school won’t satisfy them anymore. BJP used every trick in its trade and a few out of syllabus to choke AAP at every juncture.

However, this was to be expected. Every political party in India has faced hostility from whoever ruled the central government right from the first ministry of Nehru. For all the preaching and exhortations about democracy, it was Nehru who inaugurated the game when he summarily dismissed EMS Namboodiripad’s Left government of Kerala.

After that, it has only been downhill in this route, and to expect the BJP to be any different will only show a lack of political acumen. Only those who could play this game of total amorality and match it with equal dexterity can expect to survive in the jungle raj of Indian politics.