The Stench of Flesh

Many major engineering and management institutions who wish to unite all Hindus serve only “pure” vegetarian food in their canteens, which effectively excludes 80 per cent of Hindu communities. Much of this has to do with the fact that funders of Hindu organisations and temples come from affluent mercantile castes whose caste identity is mapped to the food they eat. These castes will fund only “pure” vegetarian enterprises. So, they have no problem with the alcohol, plastic and petrochemical industries, which have nothing to do with meat.

The Vedic texts refer to Indra and Agni seeking flesh of horses and cattle. Such translations trigger many who argue these are Western interpretations, and only the translation of Vedic Brahmins should be accepted. However, if one speaks directly to the actual contemporary Vedic experts in the agraharas of the Godavari delta, who happen to be strict vegetarians and who still perform Vedic yagna, we get to hear how goats need to be sacrificed by strangulation during Vedic ceremonies, and the omentum of the animal and other body parts are integral to the ritual offerings.

These Vedic experts are against the use of animal effigies made using flour or use of pumpkins, which is the practice in many temples. They separate the injunctions of the Veda from their personal food choices. Such wisdom and detachment seen in actual Vedic priests is missing in those financers who claim to be upholders of Vedic tradition.

Hindu vegetarians refuse to accept the oldest Ramayana manuscripts, which describe Sita promising to offer meat to the rivers Ganga and Yamuna upon her return from exile. They too argue it is a case of a mistranslation, insisting that the word mamsa, or “flesh,” actually refers to the flesh of a plant, not of an animal. This confuses everyone.