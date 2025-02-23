Do karma and kismet really guide what we do?
Like the earth, we earthlings are also constantly in motion. We too rotate on our own axis. Thus depending on how much gravitational pull or astral pull we reverberate with, our life follows. Nearly three decades ago when Bade Guruji asserted, “You make your own destiny”, I had puffed and huffed to this bizarre fortitude. But I realised that everyone adheres to karma and kismet—the two principles that govern our lives.
We are destined to poverty, ill health, bad marriage, children problems, and more. It is a huge comforting belief system we not just rely on but thrive on. Not just our mishaps, but even the positive ones are guided by it. “Anu you were destined to be a superstar… of course, you are talented and an amazing actor,” I have been told this often.
Because I have an open mind, I always test a new belief system out rather than outrightly rejecting the unfamiliar. So it was with the destiny and karma theory. After all having shunned massive glamour I had enrolled in yoga, to find answers, to accelerate my beingness. That I had so many unresolved issues had come as a surprise till I found I was still better than most who haven’t a clue about their weaknesses and strengths. Two years of living a strict yoga lifestyle had a transforming effect on me. The destiny theory, however, was still a passionate lover who hid secretly behind the bushes.
Ironically the gates of wisdom opened only when I horrifically and unexpectedly crashed. I lost my body, senses, memory, and all the abracadabra of a super successful, young diva life. But thank god for the blessings, because it is your conditioned mind that can narrow down your possibilities, and reduce your joy factor.
In the 18th century, the Greek philosopher was absolutely correct: “Ablo ergo sum” or “What you think you become”. Each one of us is creating our reality, painting on our life canvas in blood, sweat, semen and skin. Each minuscule of a second. So was I destined to meet my burnout crash? Yes, I invited it. As that became clear I knew I could determine my wellness too. Here I am. Typing with my right arm that was once paralysed, where two decades ago I had to start with learning the alphabet.
Celebrating Valentine’s Day with the specially abled children was fun this year. When some normal functioning in your body stops, another dormant part inside you gets awakened. Nothing happens accidentally, hence for learners, an accident can actually be an awakening. For example, women’s empowerment of the underprivileged with an enabler kit for sustainability can help them become financially independent. Despite this, sometimes the pain and depression caused by previous abuses and hardships fluster inside. “Would you like to calm your mind?” “Yes!” the women shouted. I feel privileged and humbled as that is exactly what I share, teach, give out today.
Anu Aggarwal
Actor, speaker, yogi and author
Instagram: @anusualanu