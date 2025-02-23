Do karma and kismet really guide what we do?

Like the earth, we earthlings are also constantly in motion. We too rotate on our own axis. Thus depending on how much gravitational pull or astral pull we reverberate with, our life follows. Nearly three decades ago when Bade Guruji asserted, “You make your own destiny”, I had puffed and huffed to this bizarre fortitude. But I realised that everyone adheres to karma and kismet—the two principles that govern our lives.

We are destined to poverty, ill health, bad marriage, children problems, and more. It is a huge comforting belief system we not just rely on but thrive on. Not just our mishaps, but even the positive ones are guided by it. “Anu you were destined to be a superstar… of course, you are talented and an amazing actor,” I have been told this often.

Because I have an open mind, I always test a new belief system out rather than outrightly rejecting the unfamiliar. So it was with the destiny and karma theory. After all having shunned massive glamour I had enrolled in yoga, to find answers, to accelerate my beingness. That I had so many unresolved issues had come as a surprise till I found I was still better than most who haven’t a clue about their weaknesses and strengths. Two years of living a strict yoga lifestyle had a transforming effect on me. The destiny theory, however, was still a passionate lover who hid secretly behind the bushes.