India has no time to waste on partisan electoral politics

Our very able and brilliantly realistic external affairs minister has candidly admitted recently that the world is in turmoil and India will have to be on its toes constantly for quite some time to cope with emerging challenges in the international arena.

Much of this turbulence has been generated by the election of Donald Trump as POTUS. Trump has lost no time in making it clear that he expects every one—allies, friends, neighbours—to bend down on their knees. Keep ears pricked up not to miss the master’s command to heel and follow silently. Jostling has already started to elbow out competitors who are eager to curry favour with the great autocrat who is projecting himself as the saviour of an America in decline.

MAGA has little space for anyone who is not white, Christian and affluent. To make matters worse Donald Trump has delivered a mortal blow to multilateralism and demolished in a blink what had been accomplished in decades to avert catastrophic climate change or forging partnership to combat virulent viruses that can decimate humanity.

India, the nation with the largest population in the world, has reasons to be deeply worried. Our prime minister’s visit to the US has finally taken place and we are being assured by patriotic analysts that despite the less-than-euphoric optics, foundations have been laid for mutually beneficial relationship in future. It is difficult to share this sense of satisfaction.