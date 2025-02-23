Make a mark with graceful conversations

Debates and lively conversations are integral elements of the Oxford life. Thrice a week we dress up in gowns and sit across the table for a formal hall dinner. The food is usually great but what makes or breaks the evening is the conversational quality.

Some conversations make us laugh, some challenge us, some change our minds, and some are simply about the banal nothings of everyday life: weather, taxes and inflation. I have observed and been part of many of these conversations and realised that more than the topic of discussion, the one quality that makes for a great conversationalist is conversational grace. It isn’t simply about being polite or broaching safe topics. Instead, it comes down to the willingness to engage with the unfamiliar with curiosity and open mindedness.

F Scott Fitzgerald once said, “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function.” In Fitzgerald’s most well-known novel The Great Gatsby, Jay Gatsby clings to the dream of rekindling his past love with Daisy Buchanan, even as reality continually proves that time cannot be rewound. Similarly, Nick Carraway, the novel’s narrator, admires Gatsby’s idealism while simultaneously recognising its futility.