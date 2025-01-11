After a wasted year, the future that beckons may not be rosy

Well into the New Year the celebration of Mahakumbh—the largest congregation of humanity on this planet—will continue giving us all much food for thought. The Kumbh Mela is a testament to the faith of hundreds of millions of Indians. Convened once in 12 years, it usually pushes other news from the headlines. This time the event is extremely special as the occasion is once in 144 years—a window of opportunity for the devout to take the dip in holy water at the Sangam and wash away their sins.

The UP government appears to have pulled out all the stops to make this Mahakumbh unforgettable. Dazzling arrangements have been made for this grander-than-ever divya and bhavya parva. Luxury tents—well-carpeted, with air-conditioning, wi-fi, LCD TV screens, and eco-friendly ensuite bathrooms—can make anyone drool.

Security arrangements are unprecedented with the deployment of underwater drones and their cousins hovering in the sky. A notch higher than this accommodation are domes perched on a platform providing a 360° bird’s-eye view of the milling crowds jostling braving the cold to step into the spot after VVIPs have left.

Some of our friends have been cribbing about the ‘crass commercialisation’ of Sanatan dharma. We think that the confusion is created by claiming the prefix sanatan to be used exclusively in the context of religious beliefs and rituals. Our culture and civilisational heritage too are Sanatan. Nothing represents our syncretic, inclusive way of life than a Sangam—the confluence.