Yahi Sach Haiwas the short story by Mannu Bhandari on which director Basu Chatterji based his new film. After the shooting, Chatterji and producer Suresh Jindal faced rejections from multiple distributors, with one of the reasons being that all three lead actors in the film—Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha and Dinesh Thakur—were either debutants or with insignificant experience in film acting. After a one-and-half-year wait, Rajnigandha was released in September 1974.

Time and again filmmakers have taken big leaps of faith in casting totally new faces, with All We Imagine As Light (2024) being the latest example. Why? Maybe, in the first place, the filmmaker couldn’t rope in a producer with pockets deep enough to accommodate saleable stars. But then it works out fine because, shorn of box-office magnets, these ventures totally become the directors’ films.

No getting swayed by demands like that in the song Zindagi kaisi hai paheli from Anand (1971), which the hero Rajesh Khanna insisted be picturised on him as against the original idea of it playing in the background. Or whims with make-up like Urmila Matondkar’s reluctance to dispense with her contact lenses even while playing a jail inmate convicted of drug and gunrunning charges in Ek Hasina Thi (2001).

No ‘hero images’ to contend with either. In one of the scenes in AWIAL, Kani Kusruti is shown squatting in the bushes passing urine while one of Divya Prabha’s bare breasts is exposed in another scene. No commercially established heroine would have agreed to these. But with new or lesser-known actors, Payal Kapadia found the freedom to tell the story exactly the way she had imagined it.