The crisis of India’s youth can make country increasingly unstable

No nation in the world can outrun the quality of its human resources. As India’s leadership, as well as overwhelming, segments of its business and intellectual elites, buy into the propaganda about India as an emerging great power, it is useful to remind ourselves of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen’s admonition, “India is the only country in the world which is trying to become a global economic power with an uneducated and unhealthy labour force.”

On both quantitative and qualitative assessments, India’s educational system is abysmal—with very tiny exceptions, and even these find no space among the top educational institutions of the world. Worse, there is mounting evidence of a steady deterioration in the system, as short-sighted policies, driven by unexamined ideologies undermines the structure of publicly funded education, and a narrow-minded electoral calculus recruits hundreds of thousands of low-quality teachers. More than 11 million young people graduate from India’s institutions of higher education each year, but only a tiny fraction of these have the skills necessary to find jobs commensurate with their paper qualifications.

The expression ‘paper qualifications’ is critical in this context. The scandalous reality is that most of these ‘qualified’ young people are ‘unemployable’. The World Economic Forum noted, in 2020, for instance, that just 20 per cent of engineers, and barely 10 per cent of general graduates, have the skill sets required for gainful employment.

This data reconfirms the official National Employability Report for Engineering, 2019, that 80 per cent of Indian engineers did not possess the skills needed for employment in their areas of specialisation. A Niti Aayog report, ‘Electronics: Powering India’s Participation in Global Value Chains’, published in 2024, reconfirms that 80 per cent of India’s electronics engineers lack the skills needed for their field.