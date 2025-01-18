An open letter to insufferable Indians

Dear Indians,

Forget the New Year resolutions you made with impractical, turbo-enthusiasm to excavate the best version of yourselves from beneath the layers of blubber and bullshit. Of course, most of you had impressive goals.

These included flying all the way to the Trou aux Cerfs to livestream your guided tour of volcano craters and lava fields, discovering your life’s passion, running into the love of your life at Muniyandi Mess, eating only organically sourced vegan food while training for the triathlon and giving up gadgets entirely because it rots what’s left of your rapidly deteriorating brain.

The noble aspirations are truly impressive but since you have done little more than write these down and stick it on the fridge proceeding to ignore it thereafter to focus on Instagram reels while chowing down on a bucket of KFC and staying put on your recliner, the smart money says that your high-flown aims shan’t be achieved in the immediate or even distant future.

Never fear, though. Republic Day is just around the corner and it is entirely possible to reaffirm your commitment to making India Incredible Again, or at the very least, less irredeemable. Rather than sell your admittedly annoying neighbour’s kidney on the black market to fund your trip to the Côte d’Azur, perhaps you could stay home for a change and take up meditation or lazing around. That way you don’t have to humiliate humara Motherland by being the typical unruly Indian tourist who puked in the pool after demolishing the buffet and tried to escape with purloined products from the resort.