Coexisting with wild animals is possible

It felt like anything could have happened on that dark night.

The sky opened like a tear and rain poured out, freezing and insistent. I had just reached my destination, but I was completely soaked walking from the car to the venue I was going to. I was in a hurry, and January rain appealed only from a safe distance.

Through the patter, a sound travelled. It sounded like a rip in the air, perhaps a rusty, jagged saw. It was in fact the sound of a Barn owl, calling from one of Delhi’s most prominent buildings, which is a conference venue and a party place rolled into one.

There was a time when Barn owls were so common you could see them on every other light pole in the night, watching the streets with clever eyes for rats.

There are many rats still in the Capital city, but not so many Barn owls.

On New Year’s Eve, I was at Kolkata’s Tolly Club. The many trees there were full of birds—Black-rumped flamebacks tapping at trunks, a coucal with its booming, haunting call, and White-breasted kingfishers dashing from trees towards their prey. But it felt like there was something else too. A strong smell, wafting, towards us—wild, sour. A narrow, pointed face looked at me from behind the hedge. The eyes were grave and lined with black, their expression cautious. It was an Indian jackal. Behind the jackal, on a patch of greens, more movement. Another jackal. We counted seven jackals that day.

Many golf courses have wild animals—some have elephants passing through, courses in Florida have alligators; Delhi’s golf club has a resident wild Nilgai population.