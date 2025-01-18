Not 15 hours a day, rather a six-hour work day will help the nation

Another corporate honcho has come out with a golden advise to build the nation. He has urged employees not to stare at their wives on Sundays and come and work at the office. Employees are supposed to work 90 hours a week as per this industry leader, who is reported to rake in an annual salary of around Rs 51 crore in a country with an average income of Rs 1.84 lakh.

It was a few months ago when a much-decorated IT billionaire gave us the advise to work 70 hours a week and a new-age startup wizard, whose company has a valuation of billions but hasn’t raked in a single rupee of profit, advised us why we should shun the western concept of weekends.

In any civilised country, a high-paid CEO making such sexist statements and mocking his employees would have been sent packing his bags, but in India, these things are routine. The said corporate has come up with a shameless defence of this statement.

May be there is some merit in this brilliant statement. Let’s take the case of a 90-hour work week this ‘patriotic nation builder’ suggested to the irresponsible ‘Sunday-wife-staring’ employees of his firm. For argument’s sake, let’s assume that he is kind enough to allow a day’s off despite the concept not rooted in Vedas or Upanishads. So 90 hours in six days is a cool 15 hours of daily grind in the office.

In more civilised times, this was called slavery. Now, in the era of euphemism and jingoism, this is called nation-building. Let’s assume the work starts at 8 am. It will end by 11 pm, if the patriotic CEO is kind enough to allow a lunch break. If he meant 15 hours a day without the lunch and tea break, it will be at least 12 am, when the shift ends. Add an hour of commute each and the employee will have barely six hours left to sleep, eat, bathe and at least glimpse his wife and kids. Sounds perfectly doable, right?