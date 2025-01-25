An academic’s ‘MAGA’ different from Trump’s

Trump’s presidency 2.0 is ready to be swept by the first MAGA wave of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump’s inaugural speech was laced with the spirit of America for Americans to Make America Great Again (MAGA). The rallying cry for MAGA is an attempt to regain America’s supremacy in the geopolitical architecture. Another parallel trans-Pacific or Atlantic phenomenon is an academic policy canvas in India that is also striving to see the second coming of its first leadership position in university education with an aim to be a ‘vishwa guru’. One of the fundamental tenets of a Guru is to be a student to absorb global best practices and ensure its full operationalisation with the revered Indian touch.

In economics, Gini coefficient measures the disparity in wealth distribution within a country’s socio-economic landscape. The value ranges from zero to one, with zero reflecting perfect equality and one vice-versa. The endeavour of every nation is to ensure balanced growth and register acceptable Gini coefficient. Likewise, there is a perceptible academic Gini that prevails across all nations which is determined by the extent to which authorities control higher education resulting in autonomy disparity between different higher education institutions. An academic Gini of one is perfect autonomy, and zero means no autonomy, hence higher education governance models need to achieve balanced academic Gini scores.

The role of state, academia and market in the organisational analysis of higher education was best illustrated by the question of authority in Burton Clark’s (1983) triangle of coordination. The triangle of coordination finds relevance in various national higher education systems that have influenced major countries like the US, UK, USSR, Italy, Germany and Japan. While some systems exhibit polarised authorities (USSR, US) some countries had a mixed formula (Germany, Japan).