Leave behind the junk as you start on a new note

Newness floats in the air. It is a new year, a new day, a new life, a new sankalpa. Most in the world seem to define the new year as a continuation of the last gone year. The hard work and not-so hard work we put in certain projects seem to define the attitude we need to take ahead.

However, deep meditation told me change and a new start happens, each 22 times zero of a second. The speed of change at our mini-molecular cell level is something I have tried to catch up with, since I became aware of it. Why is keeping up with the speed within us difficult to know? Read it in my book.

A confessional repertoire of the styles of my unexpected and miracle wellness from dastardly un-wellness is recorded in it. It is not an exposé of the unimagined problems I faced when a superstar, but how to fire all human tendencies we all have but not perhaps using. Maximise potential, fulfil your dreams, whack all blockages in the head, advance to wellbeing, which is a play of the mind.

I try to stay in the now. In 2025, today, this moment is now. But that doesn’t stop a question like, “Anu how was 2024 for you?” For me, the year was sensational. It began with an invitation to walk the ramp in New York Fashion Week. A talk on mental health was organised alongside, which was also a perfect promotion for my foundation, AAF.

While drivers in taxies continued to play Aashiqui love songs, self-love and happiness helped me give as well as attract good energies. On Earth Day, I promoted waste management, and worked on Mumbai beach cleaning myself. AAF is not just Anu Aggarwal Foundation, it promotes the ideas of being Awake. Aware. Fit.