Leave behind the junk as you start on a new note
Newness floats in the air. It is a new year, a new day, a new life, a new sankalpa. Most in the world seem to define the new year as a continuation of the last gone year. The hard work and not-so hard work we put in certain projects seem to define the attitude we need to take ahead.
However, deep meditation told me change and a new start happens, each 22 times zero of a second. The speed of change at our mini-molecular cell level is something I have tried to catch up with, since I became aware of it. Why is keeping up with the speed within us difficult to know? Read it in my book.
A confessional repertoire of the styles of my unexpected and miracle wellness from dastardly un-wellness is recorded in it. It is not an exposé of the unimagined problems I faced when a superstar, but how to fire all human tendencies we all have but not perhaps using. Maximise potential, fulfil your dreams, whack all blockages in the head, advance to wellbeing, which is a play of the mind.
I try to stay in the now. In 2025, today, this moment is now. But that doesn’t stop a question like, “Anu how was 2024 for you?” For me, the year was sensational. It began with an invitation to walk the ramp in New York Fashion Week. A talk on mental health was organised alongside, which was also a perfect promotion for my foundation, AAF.
While drivers in taxies continued to play Aashiqui love songs, self-love and happiness helped me give as well as attract good energies. On Earth Day, I promoted waste management, and worked on Mumbai beach cleaning myself. AAF is not just Anu Aggarwal Foundation, it promotes the ideas of being Awake. Aware. Fit.
Awards kept pouring in. Like an award from a leading daily happened to be in the same month of my invite for the World Yoga Day celebration of the Ayush Ministry. Incredible to be the dusky diva at night getting the award, and then giving a yoga-inspirational talk in simple eco-friendly linens the next morning. As people clapped at each line I spoke, gratitude in me arose. I was delighted to see the growing interest in yoga, since we launched the World Yoga Day in 2014.
I secretly wrote; completed a yoga, which turned out to be more work than expected, with my idea to bring yoga awareness to the masses. Mental health advice rolled the rooster for me, new projects on healthcare with international tie-ups came into play. AAF became eligible to get foreign funds through the FCRA.
Last but not the least, after a seclusion of over two decades from acting, I am hearing movie scripts again, open to renew my acting career, I had shied away from. My celebration of the new year kicked off in an Osho retreat, with dancing to techno beats and a powerful meditation session. After which I went on pilgrimage of Meher Baba in Meherabad, Ahmednagar. It was a marvellous way to start the new year. I am remaining cheerful, no matter what life brings.
Anu Aggarwal
Actor, speaker, yogi and author
Instagram: @anusualanu