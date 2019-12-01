Army man commits suicide after killing wife, sister-in-law in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: An army man committed suicide after killing his wife and sister-in-law with his service revolver in a moving vehicle in Saidabad on Sunday.

"The man, identified as Vishnu Sharma was tested positive for dengue recently and was being taken to Patna for better treatment. All of sudden, he took out his pistol and shot dead his sister-in-law Dimple Sharma (30), wife Damani Sharma and thereafter committed suicide with the same pistol," the police said.

The driver stopped the car and raised an alarm. Upon hearing the shriek of the driver, locals rushed to the car and saved two minors. The man was a resident of Lalganj village in Sasaram district.

As per the police, the family feud is likely the reason behind this incident. This is the second such incident in a week. Earlier a youth identified as Chetan Kumar killed himself after firing upon his girl friend in Patna.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at Aasra - 9820466726

