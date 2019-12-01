Home Nation

Coal-fired plants starve in Chhattisgarh owing to lack of coal

The coal excavated in the state is being sent outside is not only depriving the local industries but also causing annual loss to the local economy.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

For representational purpose. (File Photo |EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Despite 20 percent of the total coal production in the country, various thermal power plants and industries in Chhattisgarh are starving for a sufficient supply of fuel. Over 7000 mega watt (MW) capacity industies have been shut down due to lack of coal available to them.

Chhattisgarh has nearly 18 percent of the nation’s coal reserves. South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL), operates with a production target of 165 million tons annually, though the state requires just 19 percent of it, which is around 32 million tons for coal-fired power stations and industries.

However, merely 50 percent of the state’s small requirement of coal are cited to be met. Owing to huge coal reserves in Chhattisgarh over 200 units have set up their operations expecting convenient access to coal supply from the mines. But the coal excavated in the state are being sent outside which not only "deprived the local industries but also causing annual loss to the state exchequer of Rs 200 crore" and hampering the local economy.

While admitting that large share of coal goes outside the state, SECL deputy manager (public relation) Milind Chahande said, "SECL provides coal on the basis of its fuel supply agreement and we fulfil the given target. Power plants remain our priority. Those who are in need should sign the agreement with us”.

The issue was raised during the stockholder consultation meet couple of months ago in Raipur when the ministry of coal “assured” that due care would be taken while framing the decisions of local requirements in future. But nothing so far happened at the ground, claimed the key stakeholders, further asserting that the coal demand in Chhattisgarh has risen and many are forced to procure it from outside at almost double the price. 

Suggesting a way out, the executive president of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Pradeep Tandon stated that the coal blocks of Chhattisgarh allotted to entities/Public Sector Units outside the state must provide a percentage of their mined coal to starving power plants in Chhattisgarh.

What emerges as another concern is the coal stock at power plants across the nation. It has increased to 131 MT per MW but in Chhattisgarh just remains dismal with only 48 MT per  MW.

"It clearly indicates the priority is being given to power plants outside the state", claimed a stakeholder heading coal business in a corporate sector.

"Besides saving the outside entities of high freight cost and reduce traffic on already saturated railway network, it will facilitate supply of power by plants in Chhattisgarh to outside entities at locations of their choice. It will be beneficial for both the coal block allottee and the dormant power plants in Chhattisgarh", Tandon opined.

While raising the issue during Zero hour in the ongoing Assembly, a senior legislator Dharamjit Singh drew the attention of the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel asserting that since the state has provided land and enabled the required clearances for mining, it was CIL's responsibility to protect the interest of Chhattisgarh's industries.

"Many of the 200 local industries had curtailed their production to half their installed capacities", Singh informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh coal plants
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp