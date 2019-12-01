Home Nation

Congress creates complications, BJP brings solutions: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad, who holds portfolios of Law and Justice; Communications; Electronics and IT in the Union Cabinet, attacked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Rafale deal.

Published: 01st December 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SIMDEGA: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said the BJP brings out solutions while the Congress creates "complications".

"Congress ka kaam uljhana, Bhajpa (BJP) ka kaam suljhana (while the Congress complicates things, the BJP solves problems)," Prasad said while addressing a poll meeting here.

"Jharkhand is also an example. Keeping the emotions of the people of the state, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Jharkhand. When Jharkhand became a separate state, the Congress made the state unstable and everyone knows what had happened --- from (ex) chief minister to his associates went to jail," Prasad said, hinting at former chief minister Madhu Koda and some of his former cabinet ministers being accused of corruption.

Koda was also convicted in a coal scam case and is on bail.

Prasad, who holds portfolios of Law and Justice; Communications; Electronics and IT in the Union Cabinet, attacked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Rafale deal, saying the people knew the importance of the fighter jets but for the Congress leader, it was an "issue".

"Earlier, the Congress used to ask the jawans to act by tying their one hand. But the BJP government has told the jawans, not to open fire, but if one bullet is fired from Pakistani side then open fire so long silence descends on the other side," Prasad said.

Prasad also accused the Congress of keeping the Ram Janmabhoomi issue pending.

"The times have changed. The double-engine governments (at the Centre and at the state) are developing the country as well as the state," Prasad said, appealing to the people to vote for the BJP.

The BJP has fielded Sadanand Besra from Simdega, which goes to polls in the second phase on December 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad Congress BJP Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Polls
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp