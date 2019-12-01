Home Nation

Deeply disturbed over rape and murder incidents in Hyderabad, UP's Sambhal: Priyanka

'Our mindsets have to be jolted into changing, into rejecting violence, into refusing to accept the abhorrent manner in which women are being brutalised on a daily basis,' says Priyanka Gandhi.

Published: 01st December 2019 12:58 AM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said she was deeply disturbed over the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad and a teenager in UP's Sambhal.

She also said as a society, we have to do far more than just speak up when such incidents happen.

"Our mindsets have to be jolted into changing, into rejecting violence, into refusing to accept the abhorrent manner in which women are being brutalised on a daily basis," Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

"I have been so deeply disturbed by the savage rape and murder of the young veterinarian in Hyderabad and the teenage girl in Sambhal that no words are enough to express my outrage. As a society, we have to do far more than just speak up when these horrific incidents take place," she added.

The veterinarian, who was on her way home after a medical check-up at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, was raped and killed by four lorry workers, police said.

The accused set her body ablaze after killing her, they added. The 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in UP's Sambhal last week, succumbed to serious burns in a Delhi hospital on Saturday.

The girl, who was battling for life in the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi since the past nine days, died this morning, SP Yamuna Prasad said.

