Home Nation

Fireman dead in Maharashtra as mound of soil caves in, another still trapped

According to police, around 20-feet deep trench was dug for drainage while the soil was piled up at the ground level.

Published: 01st December 2019 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: One firefighter died after a mound of excavated soil fell on him and three others in Dapodi area of neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township on Sunday evening, police said.

A labourer also got trapped under the soil and efforts are on to rescue him, they said.

According to police, around 20-feet deep trench was dug for drainage while the soil was piled up at the ground level.

"One labourer accidentally fell into the trench while working and started calling for help. Two local residents immediately went down and tried to rescue him. Soon, the fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot," a senior police officer with Pimpri Chinchwad Police said.

"Three firefighters entered the trench and rescued the two local residents and sent them to safety above. But while they were trying to rescue the labourer, a mound of soil fell on them and all four got trapped," he said.

Other fire brigade personnel rescued their trapped colleagues.

One of them was in a critical condition and later died, the officer added.

"The labourer is still trapped down under and efforts to rescue him are on. An NDRF team is also a part of the operation," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Landslide
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp