In Congress-ruled MP, school module claims Gandhiji was ‘Kubuddhi’, teachers blame printing error

The embarrassing error appeared in a 45-minute model test paper to prepare weak students before they appear for the final exams.

Mahatma Gandhi

Image of Mahatma Gandhi used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: An error in an educative module prepared for weaker Class X students in government schools, allegedly portraying Gandhiji in a negative light has come to the fore in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.
The test paper concerned contains question and answers on a lesson titled ‘Pot of Gold’ that relates to two friends ‘Subuddhi and Kubuddhi.

In the answer to one of the questions about the comparative qualities of Subuddhi and Kubuddhi, one of the lines says ‘Kubuddhi was a wicked man and led a life of drinking and Gandhiji'’ instead of the correct line ‘Kubuddhi was a wicked man and led a life of drinking and gambling.’

Neelam Vasania, the English teacher at a Shashakiya Navin Higher Secondary School in Bhopal, confirmed the matter but termed it ‘a matter of misprinting.’ “It’s not that the person who authored the paper made the mistake. It’s a case of misprinting,” she claimed.

Congress spokesperson Vibha Patel said an enquiry will be conducted and all those responsible for the mistake will be dealt with severely.

Political colour
State law minister PC Sharma said there are people afflicted with the Godse and Pragya Thakur mindset, who will be removed soon

