Jharkhand elections: Amit Shah to address two rallies in state on December 2

The BJP is seeking a second straight term and is contesting the Assembly elections alone with Chief Minister Raghubar Das as the party's face.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address two rallies in the West Singhbhum district on Monday in the poll-bound Jharkhand.

According to the programme released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the first rally will be in Chakradharpur and the second in Baharagora.

BJP working president J.P. Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh campaigned on Sunday for party candidates in Jharkhand, where the five-phase Assembly polls got underway on Saturday.

While there were only three medical colleges for the last 70 years, five more medical colleges were set up in the last five years of the BJP rule in the state, Nadda said at a rally at Chaibasa in the West Singhbhum district.

Taking on the Congress-JMM alliance, he said it had nothing to do with the development of the state and people. Such unholy alliance should be given a befitting reply, Nadda added.

Addressing a rally at the Seraikela Assembly seat, Rajnath Singh praised the work done by the Narendra Modi government. "The BJP government has constructed toilets and houses besides providing electricity and gas connections. It aims to provide house to all by 2022," the BJP leader said.

