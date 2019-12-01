Home Nation

Leaking Sarkeguda encounter report is breach of privilege of Chhattisgarh assembly: BJP

On 28 June 2012, at Sarkeguda in strife-torn Bijapur, south Chhattisgarh, 17 tribals claimed as Maoists by the police were killed in the ‘fierce encounter’ by the security forces.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Raman Singh

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The information leak of a judicial commission report on Sarkuguda encounter to a section of media has created political ripples in Chhattisgarh with the opposition BJP lashing out at the Congress-ruled government alleging the “intentional disclosure of information” that instead should have been tabled in the ongoing Assembly session.

“This amounts to the contempt of the Vidhan Sabha. The government has committed a major crime as the judicial commission report was leaked to the media particularly when the Assembly session is on,” said the former chief minister Raman Singh.

The report is expected to be tabled in the state assembly on Monday. The BJP demands action against those responsible behind the selective leakage.

On 28 June 2012, at Sarkeguda in strife-torn Bijapur, south Chhattisgarh, 17 tribals claimed as Maoists by the police were killed in the ‘fierce encounter’ by the security forces. The one-man judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge Justice V K Agrawal probing the alleged encounter reportedly indicted the security forces and stated there isn’t any proof of villagers opening fire on the troopers nor they were Maoists.

“The report was lying with the government for the past one month. We have constituted the judicial commission. But instead of presenting it in the House, the report was selectively leaked to the media, which amounted to a contempt of the State Assembly. We will strongly raise this issue on Monday,” asserted Singh, who is also BJP national vice-president.

