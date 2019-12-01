Home Nation

Pak Minister's Kartarpur comments expose Islamabad’s real intentions: Amarinder

He also urged Navjot Sidhu to exercise caution in dealing with Pakistan. 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday said Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid’s disclosure that Kartarpur Corridor was the brainchild of their Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had exposed Islamabad’s nefarious intent behind the initiative.

The Congress leader also urged former state cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Amritsar (East) Navjot Singh Sidhu to be more cautious in his dealings with the Imran Khan government and not allow his personal friendship with the Pakistan Prime Minister cloud his judgement in any way, as that could be harmful to India’s interests.

READ HERE | Kartarpur corridor was Army chief Bajwa's brainchild, will hurt India: Pakistan minister

“Imran had not even taken over then, yet their Army Chief had spoken about this to Sidhu. How was it possible unless Bajwa was the one behind the Corridor decision,” asked Amarinder, recalling that he had pointed this out long back.

“Don’t make the mistake of reading weakness in our gratitude for the opening of the Corridor,” warned the Chief Minister, asserting that India would give a befitting response to any bid by Pakistan to attack its borders or its people.

Declaring that India would never let Pakistan fulfil its despicable ambitions, he said any such attempt by Islamabad would be met with retaliation of the kind that they would never be able to survive. Amarinder recalled that he had all along maintained that while he was extremely happy, as a Sikh, at the opening of the Corridor to enable access to Indian devotees to the historic Kartarpur Gurdwara, the threat it posed to our country could not be ignored.

He had, in fact, been repeatedly urging caution over the matter, warning that Pakistan was trying to win the sympathies of the Sikhs by opening the corridor to further the ISI-backed Referendum 2020 agenda.

