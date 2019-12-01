Six central forensic labs to be upgraded to help probe heinous crimes

Home Nation

The central forensic science laboratories which will be upgraded with capacity enhancement are located at Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Pune and Guwahati.

Forensic psychology is one of the emerging areas of forensic science in India. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six central forensic laboratories in the country will soon be upgraded for carrying out efficient and scientific investigation in serious and heinous crimes, officials said on Sunday.

The central forensic science laboratories (CFSLs) which will be upgraded with capacity enhancement are located at Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Pune and Guwahati.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to enhance the capacity of six CFSLs under the Directorate of Forensic Science Services in the area of forensic psychology involving external experts," an official said.

The government is taking the initiative to facilitate more efficient and scientific investigation in serious and heinous crimes.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has also been executed between the Directorate of Forensic Science Services, New Delhi and Institute of Behavioural Sciences, Gujarat Forensic Science University (GFSU), Ahmedabad recently to jointly carry out research activities.

The areas where the research will be done include forensic psychology, neuro-psychological and psycho-social genesis of criminal behaviour and related matters, with exchange of technology, the official said.

This MoU is expected to enhance partnership between academicians and practitioners and give a fillip to capacity building for forensic investigation as also cutting-edge research in the sector.

Forensic psychology is one of the emerging areas of forensic science in India.

It primarily involves use of applied clinical psychology, including cognitive psychology, social psychology, in criminal justice.

This information is critical to formulate policies for prevention and reduction of crimes in the country, as well as in administration and management of prisons, jails, rehabilitation centers, another official said.

