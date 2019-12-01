Two Pakistani Army officers injured in retaliatory firing by India along LoC in Poonch

By PTI

JAMMU: Two Pakistani Army officers were injured on Sunday in retaliatory firing by Indian forces in Poonch sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir after ceasefire violation by the neighbouring country left a 65-year-old civilian critically injured.

"At about 4 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Qasba sectors of Poonch," a defence spokesman said, adding they targeted forward posts and villages The Indian side retaliated strongly in which two Pakistani Army officers were injured, sources said.

The civilian, identified as Jamal-ud-din, suffered splinter injuries in the chest when a mortar shell fired by the Pakistani Army exploded near him in Qasba sector late Sunday evening, a police official said, adding that he was referred to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu for specialized treatment as his condition was stated to be critical.

In a tweet, Pakistan's Director General (DG), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that two officers of Pakistan Army were injured in firing by the Indian Army in Rakhchikri and Rawalakot sectors along the LoC.

This was the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the border district in as many days.

On Saturday, Pakistan targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors, while a day earlier it fired mortars and small arms for nearly an hour in Balakote sector.