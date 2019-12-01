Home Nation

Uttarakhand's new definition of forest sparks outrage

However, state government officials negated the possibility of any harm due to this new definition.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

forests

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Express)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand state government framed new definition of 'deemed forests' as 'a land patch of 10 hectare or above with 60 per cent canopy density and 75 per cent native plant species' paving way for acquisition of forest land for various purposes including industrial and mining say, environmentalists, conservationists. 

The letter dated November 21, 2019 by state forest department states that a land patch of 10 hectare or above with 60 per cent canopy density and 75 per cent native plant species will be considered as deemed forests other than notified ones. 

Shekhar Pathak, a Padam Shree awardee activist based in Nainital said, "This is clear attempt to dilute Forest Conservation Act 1980. This law has protected the Indian forests and clipped the rights of the government to misuse and abuse forest land. There are chances that this will have more negative impact than positive".

However, state government officials negated the possibility of any harm due to this new definition.

Harak Singh Rawat, state forest minister, said, "The decision has been taken in consultation with experts and officials alike. This new definition will help safeguard the forests as well as give pace to development projects which are hindered due to paperwork between state forest department and concerned department with the project".

A senior state forest official on the condition of anonymity said that the state governments have always had problem with the FCA as this tends to deprive them of exercising any rights to forest lands. 

"By this change, the state government will be able to divert land without requiring any approval from the central government, especially union ministry of environment, forest and climate change. Another side of the country is that the land will be diverted indiscriminately for government-funded projects as well as private enterprises such as mining, resort-hotels and housing projects raking crores," said the official. 

The hill state's 70 per cent land is forest land and this new definition will enable the government to use up a significant chunk of land as it pleases without caring about Himalayan ecology and environment. 

In year 2017, Forest Survey of India had given the definition of forest as one hectare or more land with 10% canopy cover making it almost impossible to get any land denotified.  Many plan to challenge the decision in court. 

The move comes after union ministry of environment, forest and climate change in its letter dated November 14, 2019 said that states should decide their own definition of forest and center has nothing to do with it. 

Interestingly, the letter says that criteria regarding a 'forest' finalized by a state "need not be subject to approval of MoEF&CC".

The ministry referring to Supreme Court directions in the year 1996 in which it said to define forests stated that there cannot be any 'uniform criteria' applicable to all forest types and states and there has to be different criteria for different forests and states in the country.

"It is not that only Hon'ble Supreme Court has directed the states to identify their own forests, infact the states, having well-established forest departments are in better position rather than MoEF&CC, to understand their own forests and needs, and should frame criteria for their own forests," says the letter.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand forest Forest
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deja vu for Chennai? December rains leave city inundated
Hyd Rape Case: Furious citizens take to the street, demand justice
Gallery
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp