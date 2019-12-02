Home Nation

Amit Shah seeks report about Bengal by-poll debacle

The decision of assigning three leaders to analyse the reasons behind the party’s debacles in the by-elections was taken after Union home minister Amit Shah asked for a report in detail. 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The state BJP asked its three-state general secretaries to review in detail the real cause behind the party’s defeat in three constituencies in the Assembly by-elections and submit a report by next weekend. The report will be sent to the party’s national leadership in Delhi, said a party source.

In a meeting held on Saturday evening after the unexpected electoral results, some of the BJP leaders admitted the by-elections were not taken seriously thinking that the wave was in their favour after the Lok Sabha polls. Some of the leaders also opined in the meeting saying the party failed to fight Trinamool’s campaigns over NRC issue because of the party’s poor organisational structure at ground level.

“We have identified three to four reasons for our defeat. I have asked our three general secretaries to review the results,’’ said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who held the meeting with five general secretaries and state general secretary (organisation) Subrata Chatterjee.

“We identified some reasons. Other than NRC issue, overconfidence among leaders across all levels, failure to convince people about the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and delay in launching campaigns might have played key roles,’’ said a BJP leader.

