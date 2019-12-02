Home Nation

Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind files review plea in Supreme Court

The 217-page petition has sought review of SC's November 9 judgment giving disputed land to Ram Lalla.

Published: 02nd December 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya.

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday afternoon filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. The plea was filed by litigant M Siddiq, Jamiat's ex-UP general secretary.

The 217-page petition has sought review of SC's November 9 judgment giving disputed land to Ram Lalla.

The Supreme Court in its verdict had said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

The plea also sought review of the apex court’s judgment stating that it was untenable to condone the 1992 demolition of Babri Masjid and also said that court had erred by granting 5 acres to Sunni Wakf Board, which was neither pleaded not prayed by Muslim parties.

“It is important to give a quietus to the vexed issue, but there can be no peace without justice,” the plea stated adding that court has unevenly appreciated evidence given by Hindus and Muslims in the case

The plea was filed after on November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had formed a five-member panel comprising legal experts and religious scholars to look into every aspect of the Supreme Court's November 9 verdict. However, not just the Jamiat, even the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said a review petition will be filed before December 9.

However, the Sunni Central Waqf Board has decided against filing a review plea. The Waqf board also said that it was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre plot for a mosque.

The Supreme Court in its verdict had said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

However, not just the Jamiat, even the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said a review petition will be filed before December 9.

Later, the Sunni Central Waqf Board has decided against filing a review plea.

The Waqf board also said that it was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre plot for a mosque.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday hit out at the AIMPLB and the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind for their decision to seek a review of the Ayodhya verdict, saying they are trying to create an "atmosphere of division and confrontation" after the matter was laid to rest by the apex court.

He also said that for the Muslims, the important issue is not just "Babri (mosque) but barabri (equality)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict Ayodhya Review Plea
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp