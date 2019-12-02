Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind files review plea in Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday afternoon filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. The plea was filed by litigant M Siddiq, Jamiat's ex-UP general secretary.

The 217-page petition has sought review of SC's November 9 judgment giving disputed land to Ram Lalla.

The Supreme Court in its verdict had said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

The plea also sought review of the apex court’s judgment stating that it was untenable to condone the 1992 demolition of Babri Masjid and also said that court had erred by granting 5 acres to Sunni Wakf Board, which was neither pleaded not prayed by Muslim parties.

“It is important to give a quietus to the vexed issue, but there can be no peace without justice,” the plea stated adding that court has unevenly appreciated evidence given by Hindus and Muslims in the case

The plea was filed after on November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had formed a five-member panel comprising legal experts and religious scholars to look into every aspect of the Supreme Court's November 9 verdict. However, not just the Jamiat, even the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said a review petition will be filed before December 9.

However, the Sunni Central Waqf Board has decided against filing a review plea. The Waqf board also said that it was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre plot for a mosque.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday hit out at the AIMPLB and the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind for their decision to seek a review of the Ayodhya verdict, saying they are trying to create an "atmosphere of division and confrontation" after the matter was laid to rest by the apex court.

He also said that for the Muslims, the important issue is not just "Babri (mosque) but barabri (equality)."