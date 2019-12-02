Delhi court frames charges against three people in 2017 Unnao gang rape case

Home Nation

This case is different from the alleged sexual assault on the woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the same year.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday framed charges against three people for allegedly kidnapping and gang raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma framed charges against Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav and Shubham Singh in the gang rape case.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has named the three persons as accused for the offences under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage), 376 D (sexual assault by more than one person) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault and punishment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The maximum punishment for the offences is life imprisonment.

Quoting the rape survivor's statement recorded before a judicial magistrate in Unnao, the CBI has said in the charge sheet that on June 11, 2017, she had come out of her house to fetch water at night when Singh and Tiwari, along with three others, pulled her inside a car.

After covering some distance, Singh and Tiwari allegedly raped her in the car, the charge sheet said.

She was taken to a house on the way to Kanpur where two unknown persons, with muffled faces, allegedly raped her, it has said.

After two-three days, she was taken to the Yadav's house, where he allegedly raped her.

Then two days later, she was taken to Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh from where she was recovered by police, the charge sheet said.

