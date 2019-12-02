Following Hyderabad horror, Bihar Police holds meeting on women safety with CID 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: In the wake of the recent gang rape and subsequent murder of 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinary doctor, Bihar police department conducted a meeting of the SHOs of all women's police stations on Monday at headquarters.

Additional Director General (ADG) Crime Investigation Department (CID) Vinay Kumar chairing the meeting directed all the SHOs to review all the cases of crimes against lodged in their police stations.

He asked them to respond quickly whenever a case of atrocity or crime against a woman is reported.

Kumar, who is considered an experienced official on safety issues stressed on the need of thoroughly investigating all cases of rapes and others lodged under POCSO.

Speaking to Express, ADG CID said that all SHOs was directed to complete investigation and submit charge sheets within 60 days of crimes reported.

"Data and other inputs on women and children safety have also been asked to CID so that, henceforth, regular monitoring as well investigation supervision can be done from HQ also," he said.

Around 38 SHOs of women police stations were sensitized on various issues related to prevention and detection of crimes against women and children as well.

"Now, such meetings would continuously be held in police HQ over the issues. It was basically held to improve the functioning of women police stations and acquaint the SHOs with various legal and scientific tools of investigation following direction of DGP Gupteshwar Pandey," he said.

As per an official figure, 1165 cases of rapes of women and girls have been registered in different police stations from January to September this year.