Jammu & Kashmir received heaviest snowfall in six decades this November 

SRINAGAR: This has been one of the toughest winters for the Kashmir Valley as it received the heaviest snowfall in the last six decades.An official of Meteorological department in Kashmir said this November the Valley received the heaviest snowfall and broke all previous records. Srinagar and its adjacent areas received 76.8 millimetres of snow in 24 hours on November 7 compared to the previous high of 64.3 millimetres in 1959.

The Meteorological department official said about 131.8 millimetres of snowfall was recorded in November this year compared to previous 116.7 millimetres last year. Kashmir experienced about 200 per cent more snowfall and rainfall in February compared to precipitation witnessed last year, the official said.

The heavy snow in November has caused heavy damage to apple orchards in the Union Territory.

According to the horticulture department’s preliminary estimates, fruit orchards in the Valley have suffered losses worth `2,250 crore. The Valley-based apple growers said 90 per cent orchards in the region have been damaged by the November 7 snowfall.

Night temperature across the two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh plummeted below the season’s average on Sunday with Leh town recording the coldest night of the season at minus 13.2 degrees Celsius, the MET office said.

Katra, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Militant hideout busted in Kashmir

Security forces on Sunday busted a militant hideout in Baramulla district of J&K and recovered a satellite phone and arms and ammunition. A police official said though no militant was present in the hide-out when it was raided, security forces recovered incriminating materials, including a huge cache of arms and ammunition. The official said the recovery included two AK assault rifles, 2000 AK rounds, three RPG rounds, two wireless sets and a satellite phone. Meanwhile, a 65-year-old civilian was critically injured as Pakistan targeted forward posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch district. This was the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the district in as many days.

