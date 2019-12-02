Home Nation

Jharkhand polls: BJP to expel leaders contesting against party's official candidates

This is the first official statement issued by the party in the face of some senior party leaders jumping into the poll fray after being denied tickets for the ensuing assembly elections in the state.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

BJP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The BJP on Monday said that any party leader contesting against its official candidates or indulging in anti-party activities stand expelled, per se.

The statement was issued by the BJP's state unit president Laxman Gilua.

"Those BJP leaders who are contesting against party's official candidates or opposing them publicly or indulging in anti-party activities, flouting party discipline stand expelled from the party per se," the statement said.

This is the first official statement issued by the party in the face of some senior party leaders jumping into the poll fray after being denied tickets for the ensuing assembly elections in the state.

Prominent among them are former minister Saryu Roy, who is challenging Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East) after being denied ticket from his sitting seat, Jamshedpur (West).

The two seats are going to polls in the second phase on December 7.

Another senior leader Radhakrishna Kishore joined the AJSU party even as he was the BJP chief whip in assembly.

He contested the Chhatarpur seat against the BJP's official candidate Puspa Devi in the first phase polling on November 30.

Former minister Baidyanath Ram, former party chief Tala Marandi and sitting MLA Phool Chand Mandal are the other leaders who have joined different political parties and filed nominations against BJP's official candidates.

The latest to jump into the election fray against the party's official candidate is BJP spokesperson Praveen Prabhakar, who on Sunday announced that he joined the National Peoples Party of P A Sangma and got the party ticket to contest from Nala assembly constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Laxman Gilua Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Polls
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp