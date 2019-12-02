Home Nation

JKNPP calls for 'Jammu bandh' on December 7 against mobile Internet service suspension

JKNPP chariman accused the government of 'ruthlessly suppressing' the genuine aspirations of the 'nationalist' people of Jammu region

Published: 02nd December 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bandh

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Monday called for a 'Jammu bandh' on December 7 to protest suspension of mobile Internet services following abrogation of Article 370 provisions and against setting up of toll plaza at Sarore on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

"We appeal to the people to participate in the peaceful bandh on December 7 against the authoritarian moves of the government," JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said.

Mobile Internet services were snapped across Jammu region on August 4, a day ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories which came into existence on October 31.

However, fixed-line Internet services, especially broadband, functioned uninterrupted in the Jammu region where the situation remained by and large peaceful post the August 5-decisions of the Centre.

Low-speed service was briefly restored in five of the 10 districts of Jammu region on August 16-17 night but suspended again on August 18 morning with authorities citing "technical problem" as the reason and had assured that the services would be restored soon.

Singh accused the government of "ruthlessly suppressing" the genuine aspirations of the "nationalist" people of Jammu region and said, "It was an insult to the people of Jammu who were subjected to Internet gag and communication blockade."

"Students preparing for general and competitive exams were the worst sufferers with unemployed educated youth also facing insurmountable problems in the absence of Internet services. Traders have been hit hard sustaining losses worth several hundreds of crores of rupees," he said.

Referring to newly set up toll plaza at Sarore in Samba district, the JKNPP chairman alleged that the city of temples was being converted into "city of toll plazas".

