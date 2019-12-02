Home Nation

JNUTA demands report on fee hike issue be made public

A delegation of JNUTA office-bearers was escorted to the Human Resource Development Ministry by police but the association said they were not able to meet any official.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association on Monday staged a march to demand that the report of a high-powered committee set up by the Centre on the fee hike issue be made public.

They started their march from Janpath but police stopped them near Shastri Bhawan.

A delegation of JNUTA office-bearers was escorted to the Human Resource Development Ministry by police but the association said they were not able to meet any official.

"In a most shameful manner, the HRD ministry refused to meet a delegation of the JNU teachers who marched to the ministry," said Surajit Mazumdar of the JNUTA.

"The refusal to meet the delegation only suggests that the HRD has no reply and the formation of the high-powered committee was a diversionary tactic and not a serious effort to resolve the situation in JNU."

Last week, the JNUTA had sought an urgent appointment with Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to seek the ministry's intervention in ensuring that the impasse over hostel fee hike is resolved.

The JNUTA said neither the report submitted by the HRD Ministry-constituted high-powered committee has been officially made public nor has the ministry announced any follow-up action, despite the urgency that the situation demands.

The three-member panel submitted its report last week (on Tuesday).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNUTA JNU fee hike
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp