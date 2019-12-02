Home Nation

Not possible to have uniform education syllabus, says Union HRD minister

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said it is for the respective state or union territory governments to decide the syllabus and curriculum.

Published: 02nd December 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said it will not be possible to have a uniform education syllabus in the country.

"The National Curriculum Framework (NCF), developed by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), sets guidelines and direction for development of syllabi and textbooks at all school stages," he told Lok Sabha.

Since education is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution and a substantial majority of schools are under the jurisdiction of state governments, he said it is for the respective state or union territory governments to decide the syllabus and curriculum.

The minister noted that it would not be possible to have a uniform syllabus in the country.

"The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) and State Education Boards either adopt or adapt NCERT's model syllabi and textbooks or develop their own syllabi and textbooks based on NCF, so as to suit the state- specific needs," he said during the Question Hour.

Education boards in states and union territories are set up or recognised by the state or union territory concerned as their Acts.

According to the minister, the common core of NCF includes history of India's freedom movement and constitutional obligations.

"These elements cut across subject areas and need to be designed to promote values such as India's common cultural heritage, egalitarianism, democracy and secularism, equality of sex, protection of environment, removal of social barriers and inculcation of scientific temper," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Pokhriyal Education syllabus
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp